Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Goof Around With Filters Before Bedtime, See Pictures

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared an adorable selfie of her husband, the captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli on her Instagram. She shared a picture with a filter on Virat’s face, however, she also shared a selfie of herself with the filter. The pictures have garnered a lot of attention, especially because of the adorable captions added to the pictures by Anushka Sharma. Check out the pictures shared by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Before heading to bed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showed off their goofy side as they tried out some Instagram filters. In the pictures posted by Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli is seen laughing candidly as he has a filter on his face. Anushka Sharma initially shared the adorable picture of Virat Kohli and wrote the caption ‘It’s clearly my bedtime’ with a laughing emoji.

In the next picture, Anushka Sharma shared a selfie of herself with the same emoji as Virat Kohli. However, she captioned her picture with a simple ‘goodnight’ and a sleeping emoji. Anushka Sharma in the picture sported a natural, no-makeup look. She looked gorgeous as she left her hair open in the selfie.

Anushka Sharma tried to interact with her fans on Instagram account. The actor took to her Instagram story and asked her fans what they figured out about themselves while being homebound. However, she mentioned that it has to be something other than house chores. Anushka Sharma received many replies from her fans, which she happily posted on her Instagram story. She then thanked her fans for their responses and stated that she is happy that most people are making the most of their time and connecting with themselves on a deeper level.

The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus has ensured that all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the 21 days’ lockdown was announced in the entire nation a few days back. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to stay indoors to combat the widespread of COVID-19.

