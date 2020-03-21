Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Find A "goofy Moment" While Home Quarantining

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The two shared a video earlier this week urging their fans and followers to stay indoors and take care of their health. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to be sharing some goofy as they are in home-quarantine. The two recently shared a fun picture from the self-isolation.

In the picture that Anushka Sharma shared, the two are making faces at the camera. Anushka Sharma is squinting her eyes and also has her tongue out. One the other hand, Virat Kohli is looking funny. Anushka Sharma shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms.” Anushka Sharma’s caption suggests that the two have become closer than ever. The isolation has helped them get to know each other better.

Check out the goofy post that Anushka Sharma shared on her IG

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been actively promoting staying indoors and taking the #safehands challenge

The COVID-19 caused by coronavirus has affected over 135 countries around the globe. In India alone, there are four deaths and 296 infected cases reported. In the entertainment industry, Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to be infected with COVID-19. Bollywood is on temporary lockdown and celebrities are urging their followers to stay at home. Recently, a video of Kartik Aaryan's monologue went viral after he straightforwardly urged fans to not take the situation lightly.

