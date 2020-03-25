Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma post video on COVID-19 lockdown, say 'stay at home, save India'

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a significant move on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Some of the most popular names of the country are trying their best to reinforce the importance of the PM’s message. Celebrities across fraternities came out in support of PM Modi’s clarion call, and urging the citizens to take it seriously.

Some of them were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who backed the Prime Minister’s message by tweeting about it. The power couple shot for another video the next day to assert the crucial points of the lockdown, urging people to not break the curfew and that failing to do so, puts the lives of everyone under risk.

‘Virushka’ are heard saying in the video, “To win the battle against coronavirus, we need time and hope. And most important will be your control and responsibility for the next 20 days.”

“Stay at home, protect yourself and your family from coronavirus. Don’t break the curfew, it’s crucial to stop coronavirus, leaving homes, creating a protest or nuisance is not going to help us win this battle,” they added.

The couple also stated, “Believing superstition or rumours also won’t help us win this battle. One mistake of yours can make all of us and the nation pay a huge price.”

“For 21 days, you have to stay at home and save India. Let’s show unity, to save lives and the country,” the stars concluded.

The Indian cricket captain termed it as ‘testing times’ and urged everyone to wake up to the seriousness of the situation.

Watch the video:

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Earlier, the celebrities of the film like Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar, Asha Bhosle had similarly urged their followers to follow the lockdown call.

PM Modi has assured that essential commodities will be available for all, and that there was no need for panic buying. 11 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India, with 539 confirmed cases till now.

