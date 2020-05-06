Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Mourn The Loss Of Pet Bruno, Share Adorable Throwback Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to their Instagram to mourn the loss of their dear pet beagle Bruno. The Pari actor shared an adorable photo with Virat and the dog and captioned it expressing grief over his death. She wrote, "♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️".

Have a look:

Many of the actor's friends from the industry including actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and director Zoya Akhtar, who are pet parents themselves, shared a heart emoji for strength to bear the loss. Team India captain Virat Kohli, however, has written a heartfelt note on the death of his loyal companion for '11 years' as he shared a cute photo of the dog. He wrote, "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️"

Have a look:

Read | 'I wish today...', Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt poem on her birthday; Read here

Anushka Sharma is extremely fond of dogs and also has a pet golden retriever named 'Dude'. She has often posted adorable pictures with the dog through her social media and has garnered immense love from her fans and followers.

Read | Virat Kohli's post for wife Anushka Sharma features cake, smiles and hearts

Read | Anushka Sharma recalls conversations with father during school journey, shares his advice

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. There has been no official confirmation of her next project.

Read | Anushka Sharma wishes 'Paatal Lok' director with BTS pic from sets of 'Pari' on his b'day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.