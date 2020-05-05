Anushka Sharma Wishes 'Paatal Lok' Director With BTS Pic From Sets Of 'Pari' On His B'day

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and wished Amazon prime series Paatal Lok and 'Pari' film director Prosit Roy on his birthday. Anushka Sharma on her Instagram story shared a behind the scene picture from the set of the film 'Pari' to wish the director. Check out the BTS picture shared by Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma wishes Prosit Roy

In the BTS picture, Prosit Roy can be seen explaining something to Anushka Sharma. And, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a pink coloured kurta. While sharing the picture she wrote, ‘So.. ‘Probaabhly’ it’s your Happy Birthday’ [sic] Some BTS pictures from the set of the film were revealed a few months back. The pictures were shared by the executive producer of Paatal Lok, Karnesh Sharma. Check out the pictures.

Paatal Lok, based on the book written by Sudip Sharma is a crime thriller. Sudip Sharma has worked on some of the most well-known films like Udta Punjab and NH10. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Pataal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. Paatal Lok explores the dark side of immorality. It also intersects with the four states of democracy.

Paatal Lok, stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the lead roles. Actor Anushka Sharma has produced the web series along with others. Paatal Lok marks Anushka Sharma’s debut as a producer for a web series. Prosit Roy and Avinash Sharma have directed the web series, while Sudip Sharma has created it. The trailer of Paatal Lok released earlier and fans are waiting for the show to start streaming.

