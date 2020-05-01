Virat Kohli's Post For Wife Anushka Sharma Features Cake, Smiles And Hearts

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to his Twitter account on Friday and wished his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on her birthday. He shared a beautiful candid moment through a photograph where he can be seen feeding cake to his wife. He shared the most adorable wishes for Anushka as they celebrated her 32nd birthday together under lockdown.

Have a look:

You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhYYr0CjDs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2020

Many friends of the couple and celebs from the film fraternity like Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and many others have posted their wishes for the Pari actor through their social media accounts. Earlier in the day, Anushka also shared her birthday wish through her Instagram handle. On her 32nd birthday, Anushka wrote, "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries..." [sic]

Have a look:

In an earlier post on Instagram, Anushka shared a photograph with Virat and captioned it: "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms.". The actor has been spending her birthday under self-quarantine with her husband Virat Kohli and her parents. She has often posted updates through her social media handle for all her fans.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. There has been no official confirmation of her next project.

