Riteish Deshmukh's 'De Taali' Was Initially Titled 'Jalsa'; Read More Trivia

Riteish Deshmukh is widely known for his work in Hindi as well as Marathi cinema. The actor was last seen essaying a negative role as Vishnu Shetty in Marjaavaan and Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Riteish Deshmukh kickstarted his career in Bollywood with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and later shot to stardom with his performance in Masti, in the year 2004. Some of his most popular movies include Bardaasht, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, and Double Dhamaal.

Of all his performances, the one in De Taali is highly lauded. The movie is directed by Eeshwar Nivas and produced by Ravi Walia. The movie that got released in 2008 features Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Ayesha Takia, and Rimi Sen in prominent roles. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Paresh ''Paglu'' Gurudev in the movie.

The comedy film revolves around the story of a girl named Karthika, who wants to get married to Abhishek with intentions of getting money. Abhishek's friends' plot plan to bring forward Karthika's intentions to marrying to Abhishek. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about the movie.

Riteish Deshmukh's De Taali: Trivia

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Bluffmaster!' Has These Interesting Trivia And Facts

Fardeen Khan, recipient of the Filmfare award was initially considered to portray the role of Abhi, who is essayed by Aftab Shivdasani in the movie.

The title of the movie was later changed to De Taali, however, initially, the title of the movie was considered to be Jalsa.

Neha Dhupia, widely known for being the judge on MTV Roadies, made a cameo appearance in the film.

The 2008 comedy film was unofficially a remake of a movie titled Saving Silverman.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's Blockbuster Comedy Films From The Last Decade

Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, Riteish Deshmukh entertained and impressed the audience with his performance. The actor received immensely positive reviews. The soundtrack for the movie was composed by the popular duo, Vishal-Shekhar.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh Starrer 'Heyy Babyy': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Apart from being featured in several Hindi films, Riteish Deshmukh is also widely known for his performance in the Marathi cinema. He made his debut as a film producer with Balak Palak in the year 2013. The next year, he even made his debut as an actor with Lai Bhaari. The actor has been a recipient of several accolades and has been nominated for several films throughout his career.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Starrer 'Masti' Interesting Trivia; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.