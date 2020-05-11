Kirti Kulhari On 'Four More Shots Please' Facing Criticism; Says 'we Were Prepared For It'

Four More Shots Please makers recently announced the news of Season 3 of the series coming up soon. Four More Shots Season 2 was well-received by the fans, but it also faced a little backlash as it talked about many bizarre topics. Recently, Kirti Kulhari who plays the role of Anjana Menon in the show spoke about the backlash and how she feels about it.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kirti Kulhari said that Four More Shots Please brought her in direct contact with the ugly side of criticism. Talking about criticism, she said, people are judging the characters and calling the series a piece of fake feminism but it hasn’t disturbed her. She mentioned that while creating the show, they were aware that they will face a backlash as the show talks about several taboo subjects like sex scenes, women drinking alcohol, and making mistakes in their lives. Kirti Kulhari then added that apart from this, it depends on the mindset of an individual how he takes it.

Furthermore, Kirti Kulhari said that the Indian audience has applauded similar shows from the West. Quoting an example of the show Fleabag, she said that the show has similar treatment as Four More Shots Please and it got its share of criticism, however, it was accepted in India. She wrapped up her conversation by saying that there is a bias towards international content and people feels it’s "cool" to applaud content from the West.

About Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please has been a talk of the town since its second season premiered. The Amazon Prime series features a story about four women in Mumbai. The main cast of the show includes Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy, Bani J as Umang Singh, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon and Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel. The show also features other popular faces of the industry including Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Jiya Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam, and Prateik Babbar. Amazon Prime recently confirmed the news of Four More Shots Please Season 3 coming up soon.

