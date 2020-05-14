Anushka Sharma Misses Days When Going To Work Or Watching Hubby's Matches Was 'normal'

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, normal life has come to a halt. B-town celebrities have been taking to their social media handles to stay connected with fans and keep them posted about their lives in quarantine. Bollywood celebs are doing their bit to keep their fans motivated through these tough times. Recently, Anushka Sharma recalled the time when going to work and going out was "normal".

The actor took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture from 2 years ago where she was going to watch the live match of her husband, Virat Kohli. In the post, she wrote, "When going to work and watching live matches was no big deal.." Check out the post below.

Anushka Sharma recalls the good old days

How Anushka Sharma has been entertaining us during lockdown

On another note, Anushka Sharma has been entertaining her fans on social media amid the lockdown. The actor has been showing her fans glimpses of her life in quarantine with her family. She had posted a picture where she was playing board games with her family and another post where she was imitating a cricket fan just to annoy Virat Kohli.

The actor has also been encouraging her fans to stay indoors and stay safe. She has been regularly raising awareness about the potentially deadly disease. Moreover, she has been giving a treat to her fans by posting pictures with husband Virat. Check some of them out.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2018. She was featured in Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero. According to leading media portals, the actor would be seen next in her upcoming film, Paani, which is a science fiction.

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

