Anushka Sharma-inspired Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of the most bankable actors of the film fraternity with acclaimed films like Zero, PK, Sultan, Band Baaja Baaraat and NH 10. The actor also enjoys an enormous fan following owing to her talented performances. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero in 2018 opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie. Even though Anushka has been absent on the silver screen this year, but the actor was busy with her fashion brand commitments launching many new designs this year. Let's take a look at the Sui Dhaaga star's attainable fashion choices when it comes to the wedding fashion.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma In 2019: From Winning Style Icon Of The Year Award To Producing Web Series

Anushka Sharma inspired wedding outfits

Go floral this season

Anushka wore a floral blouse and orange-pink lehenga at her Mehndi function as seen in the post below. The floral outfits go really well with the morning events at the wedding.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma Reveals Secrets Of Her Job As 'laughing And Chilling Casually On The Sofa'

Floral Lehenga

Anushka Sharma is the perfect muse for showcasing that the floral lehenga outfits are still in this season even when two years have passed since she got married. Anushka is dressed up in a multi-coloured lehenga, floral blouse, and black and golden dupatta. Virat, on the other hand, complements Anushka by donning his all-white attire.

ALSO READ| Virushka Anniversary: When Anushka Sharma Was Backed By Her Support System Virat Kohli

Sequined gown

Wear a heavily sequined gown to add all the shimmer into your wedding reception outfits. Keep your hairstyle simple as the shimmer of your outfit is the USP of your reception outfit.

Solid but classy

For all those, who want to go simplistic, opt for a solid coloured saree which matches to your skin tone. The colour of the saree is essential when you go for block colours. Anushka has donned a skin colour saree for her Diwali celebrations along with a bold lip colour that accentuates her natural glow. The key is to pair the simple saree with statement neckpiece and earrings.

ALSO READ| Actors In Sabyasachi: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Other Stars In Exquisite Attire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.