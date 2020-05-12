International Nurses Day: Anushka Sharma thanks nurses for 'service to humanity'

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the frontline workers are willingly carrying out responsibilities. With International Nurses Day ringing in, several Bollywood stars are hailing brave and courageous efforts of the nurses who are working tirelessly. Anushka Sharma had some beautiful wishes for the medical workers on social media.

Anushka Sharma appreciate healthcare workers

The PK actress shared a picture on her Instagram story where the painting of a nurse can be seen drawn on the wall. In the painting, the nurses are seen with boxing gloves along with angelic wings behind. Thanking the medical workers for their "service t humanity," Anushka captioned the picture as "Your courage, bravery and selflessness is the biggest form of service to humanity. The world is eternally grateful to you." On the special day, several other stars like Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and many more praised and appreciated the efforts of the nurses. The celebs shared several pictures and videos on their respective social media platforms to give an ode to the nurses and celebrate the special day.

Read: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Salutes COVID Crusaders On International Nurses Day

Read: International Nurses Day: South Superstars Wish Nurses & Thank Them For Their Contribution



According to the statement released on the official website of the World Health Organisation, the organization joins hundreds of partners worldwide to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare continuum and thank them for what they are doing for the people. "Historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics - providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital," the statement read.

The statement also asked the government to initiate steps towards investing in nurses. "In this year of the Nurse and the Midwife, now more than ever, it is essential that governments support and invest in their nurses. COVID19 reinforces the need for investment in nursing jobs, education, leadership," the statement concluded.

Read: International Nurses Day: Dia Mirza Urges Fans To Help Nurses By 'staying Home'

Read: International Nurses Day: Bollywood Celebrities Thank 'Real Heroes' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.