Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anniversary: Relive Their Surreal Wedding Moments, See Pics

Bollywood Superstar Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on December 11, 2019. The much-in-love couple expressed their love and gratitude for each other through a social media post; that is receiving much love from the netizens. On the occasion of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding anniversary, here are some adorable Virushka wedding photos. Have a look at them.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor: Who Graced The Red Carpet In Style

Also Read | Make-up Artist Subbu Passes Away, Anushka Sharma Mourns Loss With Emotional Note

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding photos

(Source: Joseph Radhik's Instagram)

According to media reports, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for four years, until they tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple took the nuptial vows in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was a private affair and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.



(Source: Joseph Radhik's Instagram)

Anushka Sharma was dressed in a wedding attire designed by Indian designer Sabyasachi. Anushka was looking mesmerising in a pink lehenga that had beautiful embellishments of blue, green and white stones on it.

(Source: Joseph Radhik's Instagram)

Also Read | Virat Kohli Loses His Cool Over 'MS Dhoni' Crowd Chants As Rishabh Pant Drops Catch

(Source: Joseph Radhik's Instagram)

After a grand wedding ceremony, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly went for a relaxing trip to a luxury-heritage resort in Florence, to spend quality time with each other.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reveals How He Took That Absolute Blinder In The 2nd T20I

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.