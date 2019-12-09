Virat Kohli Reveals How He Took That Absolute Blinder In The 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli took an unbelievable catch to get rid of Shimron Hetmyer who was batting so well in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The Indian skipper also described his emotions when he was asked about that screamer during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Virat Kohli on his absolute blinder

''Well it was one of those catches that just stuck in the hand you know it came out of the lights a little bit but I just committed to the ball and just put both hands out and luckily it came into my hand. Last game I had put one hand out and I dropped it. So yeah look it's about putting in the effort when you can and sometimes it sticks and sometimes it won't", said Kohli during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli's Superman catch

It happened in the 14th over of the West Indian innings which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, and Shimron Hetmyer was on strike. On the fourth delivery, Jadeja had bowled a flatter delivery on the middle stump and Hetmyer heaved it with the aim of clearing the fence. At the first glance, it appeared that the southpaw would get six runs for the shot, but Indian skipper Virat Kohli had other ideas as he ran all the way to his right and took an absolute blinder. He lost his balance after taking the catch but ensured that the ball is secure in his hands. The third umpire was asked to check whether Kohli had made contact with the boundary ropes but the replays showed that it was a clean catch.

