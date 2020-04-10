Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's 'big Fat Love' For Dogs Is Evident In These Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending quality time together during the lockdown days. The pictures posted by the duo are proof that the two do not mind spending the time together indoors. Anushka Sharma’s Instagram had several pictures of them playing and goofing around with their pet dog. Their love for pets can be traced back to their dating days.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pics with dogs

Anushka Sharma had shared this picture in the past, with a white ball of fluff. She wrote, “Look at this beautiful boy!” Anushka Sharma for a moment seems lost in love with the dog. The dog loves the attention as well.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had shared a funny picture with a Golden Retriever. He seems like he could not match up with the energy level of the dog. He is lying on the ground holding onto the leash of the dog and the dog seems ready to run. This picture was shared on Virat Kohli’s Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are quarantining together and this goofy picture with their pupper is proof that they are having fun together. Virat Kohli is basically the bed for the dog in the picture, whereas Anushka is busy pulling the dog’s cheeks. They also shared a picture with their dog while showing support during the #9PM9MINUTES initiative as urged by PM Modi.

Some more pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as dog-loving people

