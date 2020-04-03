Kevin Pietersen Calls Anushka Sharma 'BOSS' After Virat Kohli Ends Instagram Live Chat

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday were involved in Instagram live video session amid coronavirus lockdown. While both the cricketers were involved in a discussion about on and off the field topics, it was Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma who stole the show with her cheeky comment. With the cricket season coming to a standstill due to coronavirus, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by posting video and images on social media.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen BRUTALLY Trolls Ahmed Shahzad In Live Video, Fans Go Berserk: Watch

Anushka Sharma cheeky comment during Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen chat

While Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli were engaged in a discussion, Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma came up with a cheeky comment in which she wrote 'Chalo Chalo dinner time'. Kevin Pietersen, after taking note of this small message, uploaded the post on Instagram.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Laughs After Kevin Pietersen Calls MS Dhoni's Bowling Action 'filth'

Virat Kohli speaks about spending time at home due to coronavirus

During the conversation, Kevin Pietersen asked Virat Kohli about what is he up to these days with no cricket action. Team India skipper in his response said that he was enjoying spending time at home with wife Anushka Sharma and also revealed that this was the longest time they have spent together in one place. During the conversation, Virat Kohli also revealed the name of the two batsmen he likes to bat with while at the crease.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Turns Into Barber At Home As He Gives His Son A Haircut; Netizens React

Virat Kohli donation for coronavirus

Recently, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma in their fight against coronavirus, donated a certain amount to the PM CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Team India skipper hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli on winning the title

During the conversation, Kevin Pietersen also asked Virat Kohli about winning the IPL 2020 title. The Indian skipper in response said that despite reaching three finals the team has failed to win the title but they deserve to go a step ahead and win someday. He added that the more one thinks about winning the IPL, the more it keeps running away. He further said that there has been added pressure lately but the team needs to just enjoy and not take too much on themselves.