KL Rahul Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals And Cricket Career So Far

India's KL Rahul is a right-handed batsman and occasional wicket-keeper. He is one of the most sought-after batsmen in the country, who looks primed for immense success at the highest level of the game.

Rahul currently plays for India internationally, Karnataka in the domestic circuit and captains Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) competition.

KL Rahul net worth

KL Rahul has been earning quite a fortune in cricket of late. According to Players Wiki, he has a net worth that stands at an estimated USD 4 million (Rs 28 crores approx.) as of 2019.

KL Rahul salary and endorsements

KL Rahul is one of the fastest-growing players on the cricket field. The in-form opener takes home an annual salary which is estimated to be USD 500,000 (Rs 3.5 crores approx.) courtesy a central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as reported by Players Wiki.

In the IPL, Rahul earns Rs. 11 crore per season from Kings XI Punjab. He also earns a huge amount from endorsement deals although his exact earnings from endorsements haven't been revealed.

Last year, dietary supplements brand Zenovit had also roped in the batsman as its main face of advertising. He had also signed a three-year deal with global sportswear brand Puma in 2018 to endorse their product lines across performance and sport style categories in the Indian market. Cure.fit, Gully and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are some of the other names that he has endorsed.

Ind vs SL: KL Rahul shines as India crush Sri Lanka for a 1-0 lead

KL Rahul took off from where he had left in 2019 as he helped India clinch a dominant victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Indore on January 7. He top-scored with a 32-ball 45 as India chased down 143 with utmost ease at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. His performance during their team's comfortable 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka has also impressed the likes of Gautam Gambhir recently.

Image credits: Instagram | KL Rahul