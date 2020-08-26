Srishti's Instagram Video On 'Naagin' Tickles Anushka Sharma's Funny Bones; Watch

Instagrammer Srishti Dixit recently shared a video in which she flaunted her Naagin avatar. The caption to the post read, "If I was a Naagin." As seen in the video, Srishti enacts various instances in her life and reacts to them as a Naagin. She also shared a fun anecdote about the festival, Naga Panchami.

As soon as Srishti's Instagram video was up, fans gushed to drop comments on her post. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma reposted Srishti's video on her Instagram story. Sharing the video, Anusha wrote, "Srishti Dixit is hilarious." Meanwhile, a user wrote, "Oohhhh mannnnn that fffffffffhhhhh is too good." Whereas, an amused fan wrote, "I Love you sooo much. You make my day! Keep making such videos. You are the best."

Anushka's reaction to Srishti's Instagram video

Srishti's Instagram video:

Also Read | 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor Srishti Srivastava talks about casting couch in the industry; Read

Srishti's Instagram gives a sneak peek into her hilarious comic chops. She time and again keeps posting videos and pictures which garner massive attention on the internet. Srishti recently shared a video and wrote, "Main toh ab maafi maangne ke bhi laayak nahi rahi." Her clip caught Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter's attention who dropped laughing emotions on her post. Check out the video below.

Also Read | 'Class Of 83' Trailer: Srishti Arya, Hussain Zaidi Give A 'thumbs-up' To Bobby Deol's Film

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's gripping series Naagin is currently entertaining the audience with its 5th season. While Hina Khan played the role of Naagin in a few episodes, now Surbhi Chandna has stepped into her shoes. The show also stars Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Ever since the Naagin franchise began, fans have shared many memes on social media.

I just saw some small clips and realized this year Naagin 5 is complete meme material ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚



Luckily I only watched Naagin first season ...ðŸ˜‚ — Chethanâœ¨ #à²¸à²¿à²¦à³à²§à²¾à²°à³à²¥à³ à²¶à³à²•à³à²²à²¾â¤ï¸ (@SidKaHeart) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on August 21, Anushka Sharma shared a stunning throwback video of herself on Instagram. Along with the clip, she also posted a series of photos from the same shoot. As seen in the clip, Anushka sported an all-denim attire, with a pretty belt. She wore minimal makeup and flaunted her outfit. Sharing the video and pictures, Anusha Sharma wrote, "From the vault. Throwback." Anushka Sharma's Instagram video met with a flurry of comments. Moreover, fans also dropped endearing comments on her pictures.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram video

Also Read | Anupam Kher & Kirron Kher's combined net worth as they complete 35 years of togetherness

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Shares Picture Of His 'Nana-G' With Glares On, Fan Says 'you Look Like Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.