Anushka Sharma Turns Virat Kohli's Cameraperson For An Ad Shoot Before He Left For Dubai?

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli recently flew to Dubai on Friday for 2020's Indian Premier League (IPL). This year, IPL 2020 is going to be held in UAE. Meanwhile, it has been reported that ahead of his trip to Dubai as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli shot an e-commerce organization's commercial ad. However, if you're wondering what's unique about this ad shoot, it's shot by none other than his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Anushka turns photographer for husband Virat Kohli's commercial ad

A report by PeepingMoon.com stated that Anushka Sharma turned cameraperson for husband Virat Kohli to shoot a commercial ad for a Bangalore-based e-commerce organization. The report also said that the ad was shot at the celebrity couple's Worli house in Mumbai. As per the online portal's report, a source close to the couple revealed that Anushka shot the ad with the help of a professional camera featuring Kohli in the frame.

Apparently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was closely guided by the photographer and director, Colston Julian over the phone as to how the shots must be taken. Julian, who is known for shooting several ad campaigns with Bollywood celebrities for eminent brands, was initially roped in to photograph Kohli for the Bangalore-based brand.

However, the cricketer was reportedly reluctant to breach the social distancing norms because he had a major upcoming tournament, i.e. IPL 2020. So, he self-quarantined and got tested before flying to Dubai. Thus, the 31-year-old sought the assistance of his wife Anushka Sharma, considering she is familiar with lights, cameras and angles.

The report also revealed that one day prior to the campaign was to be shot, the celebrity photographer went to Virushka’s residence for organizing the setup as well as lights and cameras. Then, on the following day, he guided Anushka over a video call on how to take the pictures he envisioned. And the next day, Kohli flew to Dubai in an exclusive chartered aircraft. He supposedly wanted to maintain social distancing and therefore, preferred to travel all by himself.

