Anushka Sharma's Pictures With Her Co-stars Will Cheer You Up

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated. Here are some of her pictures with her co-stars that will get you out of mid-week blues

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors in the country. She kick-started her acting journey with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 and there was no looking back for her since then. Sharma went on to star in various successful flicks including Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Sultan

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She makes us gush over her adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli and several co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled some of her incredible pictures. 

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best pictures with her Bollywood co-stars 

1. Posing with her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Ranveer Singh 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

2. At the television premier shoot with Aamir Khan or PK

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

3. Anushka Sharma-Ranbir Kapoor's vintage avatar for Bombay Velvet promotions 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

4. An adorable hugging picture with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt Know How To Style Metallic Outfits Just Right

6. On a rickshaw ride with Zero co-stars 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

7. Amid the Sui Dhaaga shooting with Varun Dhawan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

8. First day of film shooting with Ranbir Kapoor 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares 'morning Gyaan'; Tells Fans To Do THIS With Their Hands

9. Anushka Sharma is posing with her Sultan co-star Salman Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

10. Shooting for Phillauri with Diljit Dosanjh 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Stuns In Yellow Dress For The Cover Shoot Of A Fashion Magazine

Also read: Anushka Sharma Is 'Biwi Number 1' To Virat Kohli; Find Out Why

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
