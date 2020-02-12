Anushka Sharma's Pictures With Her Co-stars Will Cheer You Up

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors in the country. She kick-started her acting journey with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 and there was no looking back for her since then. Sharma went on to star in various successful flicks including Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Sultan.

Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She makes us gush over her adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli and several co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled some of her incredible pictures.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best pictures with her Bollywood co-stars

1. Posing with her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Ranveer Singh

2. At the television premier shoot with Aamir Khan or PK

3. Anushka Sharma-Ranbir Kapoor's vintage avatar for Bombay Velvet promotions

4. An adorable hugging picture with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Priyanka Chopra

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Also read: Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt Know How To Style Metallic Outfits Just Right

6. On a rickshaw ride with Zero co-stars

7. Amid the Sui Dhaaga shooting with Varun Dhawan

8. First day of film shooting with Ranbir Kapoor

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares 'morning Gyaan'; Tells Fans To Do THIS With Their Hands

9. Anushka Sharma is posing with her Sultan co-star Salman Khan

10. Shooting for Phillauri with Diljit Dosanjh

Also read: Anushka Sharma Stuns In Yellow Dress For The Cover Shoot Of A Fashion Magazine

Also read: Anushka Sharma Is 'Biwi Number 1' To Virat Kohli; Find Out Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.