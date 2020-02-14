Anushka Sharma's Voguish Jackets That You Would Want To Steal, See Pictures

Ever since Anushka Sharma dipped her toes in Bollywood, the actor has been impressing the audience with her unmatched talent and performances. Anushka Sharma, who enjoys a massive fan following across the country, has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her career. Apart from being a movie star, Anushka Sharma has also proved herself as a fashion icon, as the actor's sartorial choices have impressed masses. Anushka Sharma also seemingly has a 'thing' for jackets, as the actor has often posted pictures on social media.

Anushka Sharma's jackets

As seen in the picture shared by Anushka Sharma, the actor can be seen sporting a mosaic work-inspired jacket. The jacket is studded with different colours of glass and has design work around the elbow. Take a look at the picture:

It seems like Anushka Sharma loves wearing denim jackets, to which the actor's Instagram handle is proof. As seen in the picture shared, Anushka Sharma can be seen striking a pose holding a handbag, in a denim jacket. Take a look at the mesmerising picture:

Pulling off a 'boardroom boss lady look', Anushka Sharma can be seen donning a checked navy blue tuxedo. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor has sported a jacket of the same print. Take a look:

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

