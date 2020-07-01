Anushka Sharma Looks Ravishing On The Latest Magazine Cover; Leaves Netizens Speechless

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has always managed to make headlines for the right reasons. The actor recently graced the cover of Vogue Magazine and has once again taken the internet by storm. Fans are loving her look and went on to give her heaps of praise.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka recently shared her stunning picture of her as the cover photo for the magazine. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing by the beachside looking ravishing in a royal blue bikini along with a blue sheer shirt. She also opted for a messy one side hairdo, long earrings, hand accessories and natural makeup. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Many, many moons ago @vogueindia”. Check out the post below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anushka Sharma Wearing Hubby Virat Kohli’s Shirts

The post received praise and likes from netizens. Fans were left speechless on seeing this post. They went on to praise the actor in the comment section but it seems like they fell short of words as they just shared several emojis. Take a look.

Also read | Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma Faces Netizens' Ire Over Bengali Folk Song 'denigrating' Radha

In a recent interview with the magazine, the actor also revealed that she has been very introspective over the last three years. She also added that she does not want to think that her only value is what she has achieved in life but peace of mind is her priority. She further said she is very happy because she’s become more compassionate and less judgmental.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero alongside Katrina Kaif that released in 2018. The film reportedly tanked at the box office and also did not manage to win the hearts of the audience. Since then the actor has not made any announcements about her upcoming projects. However, the actor-producer has given audiences some entertaining content in the last few months as her production company, Clean Slate Films, released Paatal Lok and Bulbbul on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. While she herself did not star in it and only produced it, she did everything she could to promote the series and film on social media.

Also read | What Did Anushka Sharma And Other Bollywood Celebs Do Over The Weekend?

Also read | Anushka Sharma's Life Story Has A 'Bulbbul' Connection; Here's How

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.