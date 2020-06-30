Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anushka Sharma Wearing Hubby Virat Kohli’s Shirts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. From sharing some mushy pictures with each other to celebrate each other's achievements, the couple has, time and again, redefine relationship goals. Recently, some unseen pictures of Anushka sporting some of her hubby Virat's clothing have been going viral on social media.

Also Read: Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma Faces Netizens' Ire Over Bengali Folk Song 'denigrating' Radha

Anushka Sharma dons Virat Kohli's t-shirts

In the first picture, Anushka can be seen donning Virat's 'Unapologetically Me' black t-shirt. The words can be seen written in white on the t-shirt which the Zero actor can be seen pairing with blue faded jeans. Not only this, but Anushka has also made sure to create a style statement using her husband's t-shirts on several other occasions.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Life Story Has A 'Bulbbul' Connection; Here's How

One another occasion, Anushka wore Virat's 'State Of The Mind' t-shirt and gave an utmost stylish approach to it. The Sultan actor paired up the t-shirt with an oversized light blue jacket and ripped faded blue jeans. Virat had also created a strong style statement using the outfit as he had paired it up with black glares.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Shares BTS Pics Of 'Bulbbul'; Says 'shooting It Was A Fairy Tale In Itself

Lastly, Anushka can be seen sporting Virat's 'Caaae' sleeveless Ganji. While Virat can be seen looking dapper in a t-shirt matching it up with a blue cap and black glares, his wife too styled the t-shirt effortlessly. Anushka wore the black sleeveless Ganji a dark green colored pant along with glares. These unseen pictures are enough to set the 'Virushka' hearts melting of their die-hard fans. Take a look at the pictures below.

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma

Earlier during an Instagram live session with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat had spoken about the kind of support that he gets from his wife while she also excels in her job. He had said that since Anushka also works for excellence in her own field so it is easier for her to understand his mindset which also works in the same way. He added that it is easier for them to have a conversation about what they are going through.

Virat had further added that Anushka understands what he is going through by simply assessing his body language. He also spoke highly of all the decisions and choices that she makes in terms of acting and producing.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Paints The Whole Town Red With Her Pic; Here's How

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.