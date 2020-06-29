What Did Anushka Sharma And Other Bollywood Celebs Do Over The Weekend?

Bollywood celebrities, amidst the lockdown, have turned to social media for entertaining their fans. Many stars like Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, and more have taken to their social media handles in recent times to share the happenings of their weekends. Listed below are details on what Bollywood celebs did over the weekend.

What Bollywood celebs did over the weekend?

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's weekend was all about the release of her recent film, Bulbbul. Sharma who produced the film shared a post on social media showing fans of her Bulbbul virtual party. The post showcased the entire team of Bulbbul on a video call celebrating the release of the film on Netflix on Friday. The film so far has received mixed reviews and has received a lot of love from Anushka Sharma fans.

Jacqueline Fernandez

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a poster of the film, Dil Bechara. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars. Fernandez in her post spoke about her co-star of Drive, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Jacqueline Fernandez through her caption spoke of how Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left a void, everywhere, and with everyone. She spoke of how he taught her to always be there for people, and whenever she was down or confused, he would help her. The film Dil Bechara would stream online from July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani seemed to have quite a peaceful weekend as she posted a picture of the sunset. The actor captioned the post with a unicorn emoji. Advani's post caught the attention of many fans who responded to her post with many likes and comments.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's weekend was filled with anger, remorse, and sadness as she posted a video on social media. The video spoke on the demand for justice for Jayaraj and his son Bennix. The actor was shocked at the custodial brutality inflicted on Jayaraj and Bennix. Pednekar offered her condolences for their family through her caption and spoke on the demand for justice and an investigation on the case.

Kajol

Actor Kajol who has 10.4 Million followers on Instagram alone took to her Instagram to share about her weekend. The actor posted a video and captioned the same as Quarantine Tapes. Kajol's video showed her quarantined tapes with her daughter Nysa. The video showcased pictures of both Kajol and Nysa who talk about their experiences growing up and how the media attention has affected them, and what it is like to be a star kid.

