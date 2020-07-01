Arjun Kapoor And Mohit Suri Share A Special Connection; Read Details

Arjun Kapoor has delivered several hit films throughout his acting career. Some of the most memorable performances of Arjun Kapoor came in movies like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States, and others. The actor has worked with several actors and directors throughout his career in Bollywood. Mohit Suri is one such popular director with whom Arjun Kapoor has worked. However, many fans are not aware of the fact that the two share a special connection. Read on to know more about the story:

Arjun Kapoor shares a special connection with Mohit Suri

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri collaborated with each other in Half Girlfriend. The movie remains to be the only collaboration between the two. However, very few people are aware that the actor wanted to work with the director, and reportedly Mohit Suri was one of the directors that Arjun Kapoor had on his wish-list of directors to work with. Reportedly, when Arjun Kapoor started his acting career he had mentioned Mohit Suri's name on his bucket list of directors he wishes to work with.

According to reports, when filmmaker Aditya Chopra met Arjun Kapoor in order to launch him for the superhit Ishaqzaade, the director had a brief chat with him. Chopra asked Arjun Kapoor to name the directors he would like to work with. Arjun Kapoor revealed Mohit Suri as one of the three directors he wished to work with.

Arjun Kapoor met director, Mohit Suri when Kapoor established his niche as an actor. Kapoor was, reportedly, thrilled when Suri considered to him to cast in Half Girlfriend, which is a romantic musical film. Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri shared a good rapport with each other and bonded well and had lots of conversations about Arjun Kapoor's character in the film. Kapoor has stated in previous interviews that he felt that the director showcases romance effortlessly and he enjoyed being a part of such discussions.

Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri, and Chetan Bhagat. The film features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The 2017 movie is adapted from the popular novel with the same title, penned by Chetan Bhagat. The movie bagged several awards and accolades.

