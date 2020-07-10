Arjun Kapoor Explains His Dog's Mood With Adorable Picture, Queries 'Human Still At Home?'

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Arjun Kapoor has entertained his fans with adorable videos and pictures of his dog. Recently, he went on to share another cute picture of his dog. In this picture, Arjun Kapoor’s doggo is seen giving him a confused look.

However, it seems like Arjun Kapoor himself figured out what his pet wants to say. He wrote in the caption, “What’s up human still at home? Want to click me again.... chalo cool I’ll smile this time !!!” Take a look at this adorable picture.

Arjun Kapoor's pet stole the limelight on his Instagram feed. The actor shared several beautiful pictures and videos of him. In a video, Arjun Kapoor compiled some cute pictures and videos of his dog Max and said that he is the boss of the house. He doesn't listen to anyone, instead, his demands are fulfilled in one go, he added.

The actor also shared a special message that during the tough times of the pandemic outbreak, no one should abandon their pets and instead they should take care of them.

Some more posts of Arjun Kapoor's dog

Arjun Kapoor steps out for a haircut

After months of growing hair & staying indoors, Arjun Kapoor in the recent past stepped out to get a haircut by celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim. He called it a 'new and a safe experience' and also thanked Hakim for cutting his hair after 3 months of lockdown due to Coronavirus.

In a video shared by Hakim Aali, while Hakim was seen wearing a mask, face shield, and gloves, Arjun Kapoor too was seen following protocols and wearing a face mask and gloves. "Aalim Bhai, thank you for the haircut. It feels good to be back. Thank you for being there. And for all those you watching, it has been a new experience but a safe experience. So, make sure you come and get your haircut in safe hands and good hands," Arjun said in the video.

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor is currently prepping up for his upcoming film with Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, the film's release is now postponed due to Coronavirus. He is also looking forward to completing the shooting of his yet-untitled romantic comedy with Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was reportedly only one schedule away from wrapping their yet-untitled romantic comedy before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. This movie is being directed by Kashvie Nair.

