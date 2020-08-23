Anushka Sharma And Other Celebrity-wedding Inspired Ideas To Recreate For A Beach Wedding

The wedding day is one of the most important days in a girl’s life. If you are planning a beach wedding then here are some of the Indian celebrities from whom you can take inspiration regarding how to plan the perfect beach wedding. Right from the decor to photography, check out some celeb-inspired wedding ideas below.

Celebrity inspired wedding ideas for a beach wedding

Anushka Sharma: Decor

Anushka Sharma got married to cricketer and current captain of the Indian Team, Virat Kohli, on December 11, 2017. The two tied the knot at Borgo Finocchieto, Tuscany, Italy. The theme colour for the wedding was the sober and pastel colours, lavender and baby pink colour flowers all over.

The bride, Anushka Sharma too wore a baby pink colour lehenga with floral motifs for the wedding. The entire décor for the wedding was the perfect example of subtlety and elegance at the same time.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Hails Mumbai Woman Who Stood On Waterlogged Road For 5 Hours In Rain

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Photography

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married to the international singer, Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The wedding took place in two ways, the Indian marriage and the Christian marriage. The global sensation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, looked beautiful as ever in both, a red lehenga and a turtleneck full-sleeves white gown.

The photographs that have come out of the wedding is something one can take inspiration from. The way PeeCee and Nick have posed during their wedding gives a good sense of them having the perfect photographer by their side, that is needed to capture the perfect moments for a lifetime.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Reveal Who Says ‘sorry’ First After Fight, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone: Culture and Food

Deepika Padukone got married to the nation’s heartthrob, Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018. Both the actors are deeply connected to their roots and got married in both, the South Indian and Sindhi style that is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s religion, respectively. The food items that were served during the wedding were authentic South Indian and Sindhi dishes for their near and dear ones to feel more at home while attending the wedding.

Also Read | 'A True Legend!' Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan And Others React As MS Dhoni Retires

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Reception and Party

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tied the knot to entrepreneur, Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The wedding was a grand affair with multiple functions. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s wedding took place at a very large scale with many different functions, celebrated lavishly.

Two of the functions that caught the eyes of the fans were the reception and the after-party. The two looked extremely good at their reception where hundreds of guests were called. This was followed by an after-party including good food, great music, and having fun making memories.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Viral Kohli 'take A Break' & Indulge In Some Fun Banter; Watch

Bipasha Basu: Haldi and Mehendi

Bipasha Basu got married to Indian television and movie actor, Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016. The Haldi and Mehendi functions of their wedding took place in the most romantic and beautiful manner. The theme of these functions was kept light and full of floral designs. For the function, even Bipasha Basu opted for a lightweight sober-looking baby pink colour floral lehenga. She in fact even accessorised her outfit with things made using flowers.