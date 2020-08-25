Who Is Arjun Kapoor Holding In His Arms In THIS Throwback Picture? See Here

During the lockdown, a lot of celebrities have been sharing throwback pictures of themselves. A lot of celebrities have shared their pictures from childhood days during the lockdown period on social media. Recently, Sanjay Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared one such adorable throwback picture of his nephew Arjun Kapoor. Here is a look at Arjun Kapoors’ photo shared by Sanjay Kapoor on his Instagram.

Who is the kid in Arjun Kapoor's arms?

Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture of a teenage Arjun Kapoor holding a kid in his arms. A lot of people have been wondering who that kid is. For the unversed, the kid in Arjun Kapoor’s arms is none other than Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Here is a look at Shanaya Kapoor’s photo.

Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram

From the looks of it, the picture seems to be before Arjun Kapoor stepped into the film industry. A bespectacled Arjun Kapoor is holding his little cousin Shanaya Kapoor in his arms. Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kappro shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the picture as, “Unconditional brotherly love ❤️”. He also tagged Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor in the post. As he shared this throwback picture on his Instagram handle, a lot of netizens flooded the comments section with adorable comments. Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section and reacted to this picture.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Showers Praises On 'Planes Trains & Automobiles' Remake Starring Kevin Hart

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares Poster Of Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush', Wishes Good Luck To Team

Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor had shared a few pictures of their celebration of the festival. In the pictures shared by her, SHanaya Kapoor is seen tying a rakhi to Arjun Kapoor as they both smiled for the cameras. She had captioned this series of pictures as, “#BrotherLove ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🧿 #Rakhi2020”. Here is a look at the pictures shared by Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor's photo

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Video; Says, 'We All Need To Spread Love'

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh Resume Shoot Of Their Cross-border Love Story

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat. The film also featured Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will be playing the lead role opposite Parineeti Chopra. On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor stepped into the film industry with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was an assistant director of the film. The film features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.