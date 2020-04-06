The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Bags And Purses You Must Check Out | See Pics

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is known for her quirky earrings and accessories. Here are the actor's best bags and purses that will make you want to buy some too.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has starred in numerous flicks. She is known for her sartorial choices, besides her stellar onscreen performances. Her style is highly inclined towards comfort. Sharma proudly prefers to don dresses with pockets and casual outfits including jeans, loose tee, and shirts. 

She also sports classic accessories and bags with her outfits. Therefore, we have compiled some of Anushka Sharma’s photos in which she is sporting unique bags. Have a look. 

Anushka Sharma's photos with classic and unique bags 

1. A yellow bag 

Anushka Sharma promoted Lavie in one of her Instagram posts. She is carrying a funky yellow sling bag in her hand and making excited faces. She has created a video of the same. Have a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. A red bag 

Sharma did another promotional campaign for Lavie. She posted a lively video of herself holding a reddish-brown handbag. She can be seen throwing sparkles out of it and telling about the brand’s best deals in the campaign. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. An off-duty look 

Anushka Sharma is sporting a cool off-duty look in this photo. She has worn casual outfits including white pants paired with a black cropped top and an oversized denim jacket. For a perfect travel look, Sharma is carrying a weeny black backpack. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Goof Around With Filters Before Bedtime, See Pictures

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, And Other Actors Who Started Out As Models

4. A quirky orange handbag 

The ace actor is sporting a quirky orange handbag with this look. She has donned a yellow dress, which is making the bag’s colour pop. Have a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's Songs That Prove Their Sizzling Chemistry; See List

Also read: Anushka Sharma Asks 'Bore Hore Hoge?' As She shares Hilariously Relatable Quarantine Meme 

 

 

