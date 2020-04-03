Anushka Sharma Asks 'Bore Hore Hoge?' As She shares Hilariously Relatable Quarantine Meme 

Sultan actor Anushka Sharma has been keeping herself busy with household chores amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor has been updating her social media with her activities at home which include cooking, baking and also cutting her husband Virat Kohli's hair that one time. Earlier on Friday, the actor shared a hilarious meme of her own self as a joke as she quarantines at home during the current coronavirus crisis.

Have a look:

The actor has posted some adorable pictures of her family on social media amid the lockdown that has been imposed in a bid to keep a check on the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Anushka Sharma and her husband Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli have also pledged to contribute a certain undisclosed amount to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. The couple shared the news on Instagram and hoped that their contribution "helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spreading the word on positivity and awareness on social media to help encourage their fans during the 21-day lockdown. The couple asked their fans to stay positive and safe during this time by staying at home and maintaining self-isolation in a video shared through their social media accounts.

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection has crossed 55,000 mark with more than one million confirmed cases until now. The deadly virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the country's toll nearing 13,920 as on Friday, April 3.

