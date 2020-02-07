Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Anushka Sharma's Best Floral Outfits To Inspire Your Spring Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is known for her comfortable and stylish sartorial choices. Here are some of her most stunning floral outfits that you must check out

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a bonafide fashionista. She makes heads turn with her statement-making outfits. From acing gorgeous Lehenga ensembles to rocking quirky denim attires, Sharma knows how to pull-off glamorous looks while preserving authenticity. Therefore, we have compiled her five looks to inspire your spring wardrobe.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s comfortable floral printed outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe

1. A white flared dress

The Sui Dhaaga actor has donned a white dress featuring red and blue floral prints. This close necked and flared attire matchies perfectly with her white strappy heels. To complete her look, Anushka Sharma has opted for a sleek ponytail and has sported studs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

2. A floral printed skirt

Anushka Sharma is slaying the spring fashion in her latest magazine photoshoot. She has paired a top with a floral printed pink skirt. Featuring detailed work, her top has a plunging neckline. Sharma has tucked it in a body con skirt showcasing a cutesy bow. She has kept her hair shaggy and opted for a rustic look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 Also read: Bollywood Stars From Priyanka Chopra To Anushka Sharma Who Rocked The Leather Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

3. Marrying the comfort

Anushka Sharma sported a comfortable look in this all-pink outfit. She has teamed her bralette with a loosely fitting pair of pyjamas. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has pulled off her look with a cool shrug.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

4. A bold sporty look

Anushka Sharma can be credited for slaying every outfit with sheer grace. She has worn black pants with a cropped top. Over it, Sharma has donned a multi-coloured leather floral jacket. She has kept her cropped hair loose with this look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Called Out By Arjun Kapoor For 'slacking Off' And THIS Is Her Reply

5. A Denim is forever

The Sultan actor posed for her brand Nush in this funky look. She paired a white printed dress with a blue denim jacket. Featuring front slit, this collared dress has black floral and leafy prints. For a rounded off look, Anushka Sharma has worn off-white strappy heels and sported a classic straw bag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' To Anushka Sharma's 'Pari': Unconventional Bollywood Horror Movies

Also read: When Anushka Sharma And Her White Outfits Gave Fans Major Fashion Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020