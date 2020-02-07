Anushka Sharma's Best Floral Outfits To Inspire Your Spring Wardrobe

Anushka Sharma is a bonafide fashionista. She makes heads turn with her statement-making outfits. From acing gorgeous Lehenga ensembles to rocking quirky denim attires, Sharma knows how to pull-off glamorous looks while preserving authenticity. Therefore, we have compiled her five looks to inspire your spring wardrobe.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s comfortable floral printed outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe

1. A white flared dress

The Sui Dhaaga actor has donned a white dress featuring red and blue floral prints. This close necked and flared attire matchies perfectly with her white strappy heels. To complete her look, Anushka Sharma has opted for a sleek ponytail and has sported studs.

2. A floral printed skirt

Anushka Sharma is slaying the spring fashion in her latest magazine photoshoot. She has paired a top with a floral printed pink skirt. Featuring detailed work, her top has a plunging neckline. Sharma has tucked it in a body con skirt showcasing a cutesy bow. She has kept her hair shaggy and opted for a rustic look.

Also read: Bollywood Stars From Priyanka Chopra To Anushka Sharma Who Rocked The Leather Look

3. Marrying the comfort

Anushka Sharma sported a comfortable look in this all-pink outfit. She has teamed her bralette with a loosely fitting pair of pyjamas. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has pulled off her look with a cool shrug.

4. A bold sporty look

Anushka Sharma can be credited for slaying every outfit with sheer grace. She has worn black pants with a cropped top. Over it, Sharma has donned a multi-coloured leather floral jacket. She has kept her cropped hair loose with this look.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Called Out By Arjun Kapoor For 'slacking Off' And THIS Is Her Reply

5. A Denim is forever

The Sultan actor posed for her brand Nush in this funky look. She paired a white printed dress with a blue denim jacket. Featuring front slit, this collared dress has black floral and leafy prints. For a rounded off look, Anushka Sharma has worn off-white strappy heels and sported a classic straw bag.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' To Anushka Sharma's 'Pari': Unconventional Bollywood Horror Movies

Also read: When Anushka Sharma And Her White Outfits Gave Fans Major Fashion Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.