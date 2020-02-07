Anushka Sharma's Best Floral Outfits To Inspire Your Spring Wardrobe

Anushka Sharma is a bonafide fashionista. She makes heads turn with her statement-making outfits. From acing gorgeous Lehenga ensembles to rocking quirky denim attires, Sharma knows how to pull-off glamorous looks while preserving authenticity. Therefore, we have compiled her five looks to inspire your spring wardrobe.
The Sui Dhaaga actor has donned a white dress featuring red and blue floral prints. This close necked and flared attire matchies perfectly with her white strappy heels. To complete her look, Anushka Sharma has opted for a sleek ponytail and has sported studs.
Anushka Sharma is slaying the spring fashion in her latest magazine photoshoot. She has paired a top with a floral printed pink skirt. Featuring detailed work, her top has a plunging neckline. Sharma has tucked it in a body con skirt showcasing a cutesy bow. She has kept her hair shaggy and opted for a rustic look.
Anushka Sharma sported a comfortable look in this all-pink outfit. She has teamed her bralette with a loosely fitting pair of pyjamas. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has pulled off her look with a cool shrug.
Anushka Sharma can be credited for slaying every outfit with sheer grace. She has worn black pants with a cropped top. Over it, Sharma has donned a multi-coloured leather floral jacket. She has kept her cropped hair loose with this look.
The Sultan actor posed for her brand Nush in this funky look. She paired a white printed dress with a blue denim jacket. Featuring front slit, this collared dress has black floral and leafy prints. For a rounded off look, Anushka Sharma has worn off-white strappy heels and sported a classic straw bag.
