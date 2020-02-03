Anushka Sharma Called Out By Arjun Kapoor For 'slacking Off' And THIS Is Her Reply

Anushka Sharma is always posting gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram account. And there is also Arjun Kapoor, who is pulling Anushka's leg in the comments section. Recently, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself where Arjun Kapoor did not fail to point out something hilarious.

A few days back, Anushka Sharma had posted beautiful pictures of herself from the cover shoot of a fashion magazine. In one particular photo among the lot, Anushka was wearing a yellow lace dress and striking a pose in a sitting posture. She had closed her eyes to give a sort of scintillating vibe to the picture. This is where Arjun Kapoor swooped in and turned this whole post into something hilarious. Arjun commented, "Sleeping on the job. 🤦‍♂️" referring to the actor's closed eyes.

Fans commented on the picture too with smileys and hearts. However, Anushka Sharma had a fitting reply to Arjun's leg-pulling. She said, "gotta get those power naps in 💁‍♀️".

Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma share great chemistry it seems. Although the two actors have never shared screen space until now, their friendship is as strong as ever. They are almost seen engaged in a cute banter in Anushka Sharma's comment section on Instagram.

In fact, Arjun Kapoor had also graced the couch on the famous talk show Koffee With Karan along with Anushka and Katrina Kaif. The whole episode was filled with laughter and cheer as the three actors spilt the beans on each other.

Other times when Arjun Kapoor pulled Anushka Sharma's leg in the comment section:

Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram, Arjun Kapoor Instagram

