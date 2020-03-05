Anushka Sharma Looks Best In Soft Colours & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is a bonafide fashionista. She keeps her outfits comfortable while preserving their authenticity. Her inclination towards dresses with pockets and sporty looks are quite visible on her social media. Known for her impeccable red carpet looks, the actor also sports soft colours and silhouettes. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks in vibrant and soft shades.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best looks in soft colours

1. A vibrant blue maxi dress

Anushka Sharma is slaying in this maxi dress. She has donned a bright sky blue shaded dress featuring net. For a complete look, she has sported a wavy hairstyle.

2. A pastel shade ensemble

The actor has worn a three-piece outfit. She has paired her pink shaded bralette with crumpled loose pants and a floral printed shrug. She has kept her look messy and casual.

3. An off-white larger than life silhouette

The Pari actor is ruling hearts with this gorgeous outfit. She has donned a body-hugging dress featuring balloon sleeves, close neck, and a front slit. She has opted for swept-back hairstyle and embellished hoops for a rounded-off look.

4. A glossy white one-piece dress

Beyond little black dress, white attires are trending these days and Anushka Sharma proves it with this look. She has worn a classic dress featuring sheen and large sleeves. For a complete look, she has accessorized cuff bracelets.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Movies That Are Available To Watch On Amazon Prime

Also read: Best Proposals In Bollywood Movies Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma

Also read: Anushka Sharma Marks Two Years Of 'Pari' With BTS Pictures From The Sets

Also read: Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' Clocks 2 Years; Actor Says 'It Helped Me Push The Envelope'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.