Best Proposals In Bollywood Movies Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Anushka Sharma

Bollywood movies are sprinkled with glittery moments that stay in your memory forever. From the most happening proposal to a unique expression of love, every romantic movie has a memorable moment. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best proposal scenes in Hindi flicks starring either Ranbir Kapoor or Anushka Sharma

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This romantic comedy film revolves around a nerdy girl, Naina, who opens up to a Casanova. She also falls in love with him but fails to express it. However, destiny reunites them a decade later at their common friend’s wedding. Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) is an ambitious lad, who plans on leaving for Paris to proceed with an already successful career. But he is in a dilemma because of his blossoming love for Naina.

Instead of boarding his flight on New year’s eve, he visits Naina with balloons, cake, and a ring. While she has lost all hope on him, Bunny reignites their love and proposes in dashing Bollywood style. She becomes teary-eyed and accepts his proposal only after he promises to stay by her side forever.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat

“Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nai hai, na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein na chowmin mein.”

Bitto (Ranveer Singh) says these words to Shruti (Anushka Sharma) after realising his love for her. He had been running away from his feelings. However, on seeing Shruti with Chetan, he becomes envious and finds an opportunity to tell her right away. His proposal is considered one of the most memorable romantic scenes in Bollywood.

3. Wake Up Sid

Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) breaks the barriers with her romantic proposal. She confesses her love for Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) at the Marine Drive. With soulful music playing in the background, this emotional moment gets engraved in people’s memory. Moreover, Aisha opts for an unconventional way by stepping up to express her feelings.

