Anushka Sharma's Best Memes That Will Drive Away The Midweek Blues

Bollywood actors easily become victims to hilarious memes on the internet. In no time, their pictures and dialogues become viral on social media. The Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma is no different. Here we have compiled such pictures and collages featuring light-hearted memes on Anushka Sharma:
Pic 1 older version of VLC— Mr.Vinnu😎😎 (@CommanderVinnu) August 19, 2019
Pic 2 Updated version of VLC
but this is damn hot 🔥💃🔥#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/FrPrn0ccM7
#AnushkaSharma— ᴰᴷ_ᴬᴬᵞᴬᴿ♠️ (@Koi_KamiNaa_hai) August 19, 2019
Pic 1 : Actress in Star Plus Serial
Pic 2 : Actress in Real Life pic.twitter.com/UfL8gM1wFH
here we go 😂 #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/dCN85KycdW— Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) August 19, 2019
Work in progress. RT when you found #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/5PCdOuH3t2— Saumen🇮🇳 (@isaumen) August 19, 2019
