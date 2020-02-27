Top Anushka Sharma Movie Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been featured in various dance numbers since her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. From Ainveyi Ainveyi to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, she has made people tap feet on her tuneful music. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best songs on which you can learn rocking dance steps.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s best dance songs that you could learn steps on

1. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

This tuneful song is a part of Bollywood film Sultan. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai picturizes Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan. The former has donned traditional attire. Sharma showcases some of her best dance moves on the song, while Khan accompanies her. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai was a hit.

2. Ainveyi Ainveyi

This is one of the most popular dance numbers and is still heard in events to date. Ainveyi Ainveyi is a part of the romantic-comedy film Band Baaja Baaaraat. This movie marked the debut of Ranveer Singh as an actor. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with their iconic dance moves and sizzling chemistry. Ainveyi Ainveyi is sung by Salim Merchant and Sunidhi Chauhan.

3. The Breakup Song

This club pop song is a part of the 2016 romantic drama film Ae Dil hai Mushkil. Composed by Pritam, The Breakup Song stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt, who made her cameo appearance in the movie. This song was considered to be quite relatable and loved by the audience right after its release. Moreover, it is heard in several parties and clubs to date. This catchy song is sung by Jonita Gandhi, Badshah, Arijit Singh, and Nakash Aziz.

4. Laung Da Lashkara

This typical Punjabi song is from Patiala House. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and Dimple Kapadia, Laung Da Lashkara is based on a folk song. It also features Hard Kaur, a renowned rapper. This peppy number was well-received by the audience and the critics alike.

