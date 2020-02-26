Anushka Sharma's Past Boyfriends And Link-up Rumours

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are among the most popular celebrity couples in India. They often give couple-goals with their scorching chemistry and cute banter on social media. Before Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma was known to have dated other celebrities and Bollywood star including Ranveer Singh. There were massively-spread rumours about their relationship. So, we have mentioned the dating timeline of the Phillauri actor. Read about Anushka Sharma relationships:

Dating rumours of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma

1. Suresh Raina

Anushka Sharma is well-versed with the sports’ world, especially cricket, because of her brother. Her brother was a state-level cricketer. Therefore, she has also been spotted at various matches. According to several reports by news agencies, Sharma was rumoured to be in a relationship with Suresh Raina, about eight years ago. As per reports, they first met in London. While Anushka Sharma had visited for her film shooting, Raina was there for his cricket series. But they never confirmed or denied the rumours.

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s name was associated with Anushka Sharma before Suresh Raina. According to reports, Singh and Sharma grew close during the shooting of Band Baaja Baaraat, which was also the former’s debut film. The duo managed to sway the audience with their sizzling chemistry. They gave them the moments of laughter and tears with an adorable expression of their feelings. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh also slew their roles in Lady VS Ricky Bahl. As per a report, Singh confessed about his relationship in an interview. He said that they broke up owing to misunderstandings and that he missed her.

3. Zoheb Yusuf

During the early phase of her career, Anushka Sharma was rumoured to have dated Zoheb Yusuf. He was a ramp model who met her during her Bangalore days. According to reports, they were in a serious relationship for more than two years. However, things reportedly changed after her big break in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

