Anushka Sharma's Best Scenes From Her Hit Film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The Jab Harry Met Sejal star made quite some noise from the start of her career in Bollywood. Anushka's roles in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sui Dhaaga, have always spoken volumes of her talent. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's best scenes to watch from her hit film, Band Baaja Baaraat:

Anushka Sharma's best scenes from Band Baaja Baaraat

1) Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh's Victory

This is the scene where Anushka as Shruti and Ranveer as Bittu celebrate on their wedding project. The two have made a huge profit and they dance and celebrate. This scene is where the love between the two begins to brew in the film.

2) Bittu confesses his love for Shruti

This is widely considered to be one of the best scenes in the film. This is where Bittu confesses his love for Shruti and tells her he wants to marry her. This scene is also where the two realize how great they are as a pair and as professional partners.

3) Bittu meets Shruti

This is the scene where Bittu first meets Shruti. This scene is where Shruti is the wedding planner and Bittu comes along with his friends to eat free food. The two have quite a heated conversation.

4) Bittu wins the contract

This is one of the most crucial scenes in the film. It is also the first time where Shruti is impressed with Bittu's convincing skills. Bittu talks about how there is no first time in business and that everyone should get a fair chance to prove themselves.

5) Bittu begs Shruti to make him her business partner

This is one of the funny scenes in the film. This scene is where one can see Bittu and Shruti having a great time while Bittu trying to convince her to make him her business partner. One would surely want to see the entire film after seeing this funny scene where the tension between Bittu and Shruti is quite evident.

