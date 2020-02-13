Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Eyes ONLY On The Cake In An Adorable Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most admired couples by their huge fan following. Their pictures together have kept on making highlights and have been adored by many. Now in the latest picture that is doing rounds, the couple is seen celebrating a friend's birthday. Take a look at it and read to know more.

Anushka and Virat indulged in cake

The fans of the couple keep on looking for their latest picture. In a recent picture, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen spending time with the Blades of Glory Cricket Museum owner and his family. In the picture, there are two cakes with one being a miniature of supposedly Virat Kohli. Anushka is holding on to a baby pug as they look at the other cake.

Virat Kohli is wearing a pink T-shirt, while Anushka Sharma dresses casually in a white top along with denim. It is said to be for the birthday of the owner, Rohan Pate, a former U-19 Maharashtra cricket player. Blades of Glory Cricket Museum reportedly has over 30,000 cricket items and was inaugurated by Sachin Tendulkar in 2012.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always made their fans happy with their several pictures. When Virushka went for a vacation, they posted many pictures from their trip. It took the internet by storm, received adorable comments from the fans. Take a look at some of their pictures.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. The movie also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie did not do well at the Box Office. Anushka has not announced any films, but it is reported that the actor has an interesting line-up of movies in different genres.

