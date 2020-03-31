Mira Kapoor Takes A Dig At Celebs Divulging Donation Amounts For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

After the #Bollywoodactoncorona took social media by storm, Bollywood celebrities took efforts to help the community. Bollywood actors are spreading awareness and are donating to relief funds in order to help the community. Amidst this, Mira Kapoor took to her social media handle and posted a message from the Holy Bible. Read on to know what message does Mira Kapoor wants to spread:

READ | 8 Dalgona Coffee Photos That Will Inspire You To Participate In This 'hot' Trend

Mira Kapoor shares this message from the Bible amidst COVID-19 outbreak

On March 30, 2020, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to post a message from the Holy Bible in her story section. It is taken from the New Testament. It is Matthew 6:3 from the Gospel of Matthew. It reads, “But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth.” It means that when you do a good and a merciful deed, let not your left hand know that your right hand has done it.

READ | The Beatles: Here Are Top 10 Interesting Facts About The Iconic English Rock Band

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot back in 2015. Back then Mira Kapoor was just 21 years old. Together, the couple now has two kids. They have a daughter by the name Misha and a son by the name Zain.

READ | Neha Dhupia’s Love For Yoga Amidst 21-day LockDown Gets Her ‘locked In’; See Pic

READ | Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & Elton John Raise Funds For People Affected By COVID-19



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.