Anushka Sharma On 'Bulbbul': Everyone Who Has Been Wronged Will Relate To It

Anushka Sharma is all set for the release of the horror fantasy film, Bulbbul. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sharma said that men and women will relate to the character of Bulbbul. She further talked about the character of Bulbbul and how it is parallel to real life. Read to know more details:

Anushka Sharma on the character of Bulbbul

In the interview, Anushka Sharma along with Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt spoke about the hardships that women face and how it helps them transform. Sharma said that men and women who have been wronged in their life will relate to the character of Bulbbul. Sharma also said that Bulbbul's journey in the film, going from innocence to strength, happens because of certain horrible things that she faces.

Talking about gender inequality, the actor said that in every woman’s life there are a lot of hardships, due to the fact that people do not live in a balanced world. Sharma further said that there are times when one gets pushed to a corner, gets undermined, remains underappreciated, or has to work harder for the same job. She further said that she does not even want to touch the “crime part of it” and stated that women are aware of this gender inequality from a young age and this leads to anger, which in turn makes one strong.

Sharma said that when one goes through this, they become stronger, as the “strength is always there inside”, but it is now that this “strength comes out”. Anushka Sharma further mentioned that anyone who is put through hardship will find the strength within them to fight back, which is present in Bulbbul. Bulbbul, according to Sharma, has a sense of redemption and a sense of justice, and anyone who has been wronged, men and women, will be able to relate to it.

Bulbbul is produced by Sharma and is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 24, 2020. Bulbbul cast will include Avinash Tiwary as Satya, Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Fans are highly eager to catch Bulbbul on Netflix.

