Anushka Sharma who is spending her quarantine period with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a beautiful message on social media. The actress tried to help people who are taking the lockdown seriously and have converted it into a "rat race". Anushka tried to tell people that it is absolutely fine if people are spending their self-isolation period doing nothing.

Anushka Sharma calls out at people for turning lockdown into 'productivity test'

Anushka shared the antidote on her Instagram story where she tried to educate people that if they are just spending their time doing nothing, then it is okay as lockdown is not a "productivity test." She even ranted out at people who have turned out the lockdown into a rat race where everybody is in a hurry to experiment and try everything at home. This post will prove to be a stress buster for some as a lot of people are spending their quarantine doing productive and constructive work, while there are others who are doing nothing.

Bollywood's power couple, Anushka and Virat seem to be utilizing their time together in the best possible way. The duo who has been sharing her antidotes on dealing with life under lockdown had reportedly jetted off to their holiday house in Jirad village, Alibaug just before the lockdown happened. The couple has been treating fans with several goofy selfies, birthday celebrations, fun, enjoying playtime with the family to walking down the memory lane.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Zero actress is all set to don the cap of a producer while making her debut in the digital world. The series titled Paatal Lok will release on May 15, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Anushka Sharma has been promoting the show on all her social media platforms and has managed to generate a lot of hype for the web series.

