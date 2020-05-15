Happy Anushka Sharma Shares Her Excitement As 'Paatal Lok' Streams Online

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a post while watching Amazon Prime video’s Paatal Lok. Her web series has started streaming on the OTT platform and she could not be more elated. Sharma also urged her fans to watch the show in the caption accompanying the post. Take a look at her post.

Anushka Sharma's social media post

Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a post about her new web-series on Instagram and Twitter. In the picture, she looks jubilant while beginning to watch the show. She wrote, “Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hain #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on Amazon Prime.”

About the show and star cast

Sharma has produced Paatal Lok which stars acclaimed actors including Gul Panag, Abhishek Bannerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, and Niharika Lyra Dutt in prominent roles. Helmed by Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun, Paatal Lok is a cop crime thriller series with mythological overtones.

This neo-noir web show revolves around a poor cop who gets the case of a lifetime when four suspects are caught in the assassination attempt of a renowned journalist. Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok digs deep into the case and leads to shocking discoveries into the past of those suspects.

Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok's reception

Paatal Lok has been enjoying positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, its title inspired by the concepts of three Loks including Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok, and Paatal Lok. Its trailer came out on May 5, 2020. Take a look at the show’s trailer.

