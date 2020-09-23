Anushka Sharma Celebrates Virat's Team's 1st Win In IPL With Bowl Full Of French Fries

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip in her story where she can be seen enjoying a bowl full French fries after witnessing the 1st victory of Virat Kohli’s team in the IPL 2020. While the actor recently announced her pregnancy, she can be seen having a good time satisfying her cravings with French fries. Take a look at what Anushka Sharma shared on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story

The actor can be seen dipping a French fry in what seems like a cheesy dip and then showing a thumbs up sign. She also added a dancing French fry pack emjoi to express her mood in a better way.

Anushka's cute baby bump

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently announced their pregnancy a couple of weeks ago by sharing an adorable picture of them where Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She also mentioned the month in which her baby is expected to be born. Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy picture that she shared while announcing her pregnancy.

Since the announcement, Anushka has been sharing adorable pictures of her flashing her baby bump. Here’s another one where she can be seen caressing her belly. She stated her feelings in the caption as to how nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in oneself. Fans went gaga over her beautiful picture while Virat Kohli shared his feelings in the comment section by stating that his whole world was in that one frame. Many other Bollywood artists praised her on Instagram for her beautiful picture.

Lately, she shared another picture of her wearing an elegant black ruffle monokini and posing by a pool with an alluring pregnancy glow on her face.

She shared it on the occasion of World Gratitude Day with a meaningful caption stating a quote by a writer that said how acknowledging the good that one already has in life is the foundation for all abundance. Further in the caption, Anushka Sharma appreciated all those who showed kindness to her and made her believe in goodness in the world and opening her heart enough to practice the same with all the hope to pay it forward. Many celebrities took to their Instagram and appreciated Anushka’s posts by liking and commenting on the same.

Image Source- Anushka Sharma's Instagram

