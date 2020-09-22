Anushka Sharma's Black Ruffle Monokini Is A Total Steal Deal; Check Out

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her in a black swimsuit. The actor wore a bandeau designed swimsuit with a frill layer and a brief cut. The actor’s swimsuit was actually a design by ASOS DESIGN. It was a part of their maternity swimwear collection. Anushka Sharma’s monokini costs £24 which is INR 2,260.

Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in the swimsuit. The actor also opted for minimal accessories and left her hair open. Not to miss the beautiful water and greenery background that made her picture look even more aesthetic. The actor is currently accompanying her husband Virat Kohli for the IPL 2020 that is happening in Dubai.

Anushka Sharma posted the picture on the occasion of World Gratitude Day. She also posted a beautiful note with the picture. She wrote, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance - Eckhart Tolle

Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward ðŸ’œ Because ... After all , we are all just walking each other home - Ram Dass

#worldgratitudeday ðŸ’«". Take a look at Anushka Sharma's monokini.

Picture Courtesy: ASOS design online store webpage

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in a white and grey dress

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared a candid picture of her. She was clicked on a beach while she was embracing her baby bump. The actor was dressed in a white crop top and grey dye print bottoms. She posted the picture with the caption, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?". Virat Kohli also showered love for mom-to-be as he wrote, "My whole world in one frame â¤ï¸".

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to their respective social media handles to share that they are expecting their first child. In the picture, the duo is spotted flashing a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Virat Kohli kept it casual with his dressing as he wore a t-shirt and trousers, while Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in a black polka dot ruffled dress. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted the picture with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 â¤ï¸ðŸ™".

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the news, there were a huge number of wishes that poured in on the duos' posts. Be it celebrity friends or their fans, everybody wished Anushka Sharma good health and also congratulated the cricketer on his new chapter of their life. Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's post.

