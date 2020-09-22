Anushka Sharma's Monokini Picture Gets This Beautiful Reaction From Samantha Akkineni

Anushka Sharma recently had taken to her social media to flaunt her baby bump while she could be seen in a pool, donning a black monokini. While many members of the film fraternity along with her die-hard fans left several compliments for the soon-to-be mommy, South star Samantha Akkineni also left a lovely reaction to the same too. Samantha called the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor an 'Angel' in the comment section.

Samantha Akkineni comments on Anushka Sharma's post

The actor also supported her comment along with a red heart emoji and one cannot help but root for their beautiful bond. Sharing the picture in her black monokini, Anushka looked every bit the glowing soon-to-be mother and one can surely agree with Samantha's comment, looking at the delightful picture. Sharing the picture, Anushka captioned it with an Eckhart Tolle quote which said, 'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.'

She further wrote that she expresses her gratitude to all those who showed her kindness and made her believe in goodness in this world, which enabled her to open her heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor further wrote the Ram Dass quote which said that 'After all, we are all just walking each other home.'

The actor, along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, has recently been on the end of receiving congratulatory messages ever since they announced their pregnancy. Take a look at the post shared by the actor along with the reaction of Samantha to the same.

Samantha Akkineni to be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the film, Jaanu. She is now roped in for Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal will chronicle a love triangle between the three stars. More so, in the film, Samantha and Nayanthara will also be plotted against each other. The movie is produced by Lalit Kumar under his production banner and the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

