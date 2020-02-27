Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Gruelling Workout Regime, Jokes About Being 'too Tired'

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram and shared a bunch of stories and details of her rigorous workout routine. In these Instagram stories, Khloe Kardashian also spilled details regarding how her workout routine functions. Find out more details about Khloe Kardashian’s rigorous workout routine.

Khloe spills details about her intense workout routine

Khloe Kardashian and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for being health concious. In several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family was seen munching on healthy snacks and working out for several hours. Now, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse of her workout routine.

Khloe Kardashian’s first story explains how her personal trainer Donamatrix makes her do 500 jump ropes and 500 swings and after every 500 jump ropes or swings, she has to do a rep of a workout. Donamtrix has been training Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for many years now.

Khloe Kardashian also called Donmatrix crazy for putting her through such an intense workout regime. While talking about her intense workout routine, Khloe revealed that in total she does 6,000 jumps. The reality star further added that before she starts with her workout she also does a warmup. She informed that her warm-up is all cardio and it lasts for 20-30 minutes.

With Khloe’s personal trainer calling her to continue her workout, the reality TV star cut her story short. In the next couple of Instagram stories, Khloe Kardashian was seen engaging in some tough workout exercises. In one of her stories, Khloe Kardashian commented that her arms are "dead" just halfway through the workout. The reality TV star in her final story also joked that she is too tired to share more stories. Take a look at some Khloe Kardashian's workout Instagram stories here:

