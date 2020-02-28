Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Workout Routine & Diet Plan; Read

Katrina Kaif was last seen sharing the big screen with Salman Khan and is now all set to share the big-screen with Khiladi Akshay Kumar, in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Recently, she was seen talking about her workout plan and how she likes to create her own workout routine. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Katrina Kaif's diet and workout plans are self-made

Her workout plan

Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood and is known by fans for her fitness regime. According to reports, she was seen talking to a leading news portal about her workout plans. She stated that she gives a lot of importance to fitness and workout.

The actor works out seven days a week and for at least one to three hours. The Bang Bang actor stated that she likes to challenge herself and this is why she creates her own workout plans. Talking about her workout regime, Katrina Kaif said that it is a mix of squats, push-ups and lunges.

She stated that she also does pilates and yoga. Cardio, weight training, as well as functional training are also key features of her workout routine. The actor stated that she also likes to indulge herself in a lot of trendy workout routines that include TRX, Bosu Ball, Kettlebells or Power plates.

Her diet

Talking about her diet, Katrina Kaif said that as a rule, she avoids three foods which include gluten, refined sugars, and dairy products. She has a habit of having four glasses of warm water in the morning, after which she eats boiled eggs and fruits, every two hours. She has cereals and oatmeal for breakfast.

For lunch, she prefers grilled fish, legumes, and green salads. The Zero actor also stated that she has peanut butter and bread for evening snacks, and fish and salads for dinner. She also mentioned that she likes to keep herself hydrated all the time.

