Anushka Sharma Shells Out Major Fitness Goals In Latest Video, Leaves Internet Surprised

Anushka Sharma posted a video on her Instagram story that is sure to drive you to the gym even on a weekend. In the clip, the actor can be seen lifting heavyweight with ease as she scribbled "I lift bro" on the video. Anushka could be seen taking deep breaths in the clip while lifting at least 30 kgs on a barbell. Watch the video here.

Anushka shells out major fitness goals

The actress, who was on a break as she toured the world with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, said in an interview with a news agency, “I was on autopilot and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

Anushka Sharma has evidently been a cricket enthusiast for years as she has shown vocal support during major tournaments on her social media. At the moment, Anushka is busy on the cricket pitch working on her next film which is a biopic on former Indian national women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. Though the film is reportedly under its pre-production stage, no official announcement for the same has been made.

On the personal front, Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli in 2017. The two allegedly started dating in the year 2013. The two stars enjoy a huge fan following and are lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans.

The duo has often been seen posting delightful pictures together to treat their fans. Owing to their massive popularity, the two are always under the radar of their fans and critics.

