Anushka Sharma demands punishment for teen boys who drowned dog and posted video

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has always been an avid supporter of animal rights and fighting against any cruelty done to them. The Zero actress is quite active on social media by advocating and informing the people about the cruelty against animals. Recently, Anushka demanded punishment to two teenaged boys who were seen in a recent viral video cruelly drowning a tied-up dog in a dirty pond.

Anushka Sharma demands punishment for culprits

Anushka, who is basking in the success of her recent web show Paatal Lok, took to her Instagram story and shared the news clip which showed how two boys tied a dog and threw it in a pond. The news clip also showed how People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has also offered a reward up to Rs 50,000 for anyone giving leads about the two boys. Anushka who was shocked to hear about the heinous act by the two teens demanded punishment for the two boys. In the caption, the actress mentioned that she hopes, the two get aptly punished for their such an act.

Read: Making Of Anushka Sharma's 'Jiye Re' From 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' Is Beautiful; Watch

Read: Will There Be Season 2 Of 'Paatal Lok'? Producer Anushka Sharma Says, 'quite Possible'

Sometime back, Anushka took to her Instagram page and re-posted the post shared by Ted The Stoner which spoke volumes about caged animals. By sharing the pictures, she compared their situation with humans who are tired of the lockdown and want to set themselves free once it gets lifted. She wrote how people are complaining and feeling depressed in this lockdown but, no one cared to think about caged animals. Her posts reminded people of the conditions of animals in the zoo, a circus, or any other established that keeps animals caged. The post also mentioned that people do feel guilty by going to such places but down the line, things have to stop. The post also read that “Keeping a life caged for your entertainment is too unfair.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been riding on success spree after her digital debut as a producer was appreciated by one and all. Her latest series Paatal Lok received immense appreciation and support from her fans as well as her friends from the entertainment industry.

Read: Anushka Sharma's BTS Video Of 'Radha' From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Is A Must-watch

Read: Anushka Sharma Gets Candid About Bouncing Back With 'Pataal Lok' Post 'Zero'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.