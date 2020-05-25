Making Of Anushka Sharma's 'Jiye Re' From 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' Is Beautiful; Watch

The song Jiya Re from the 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan became hugely popular. The song features the chirpy character Akira (played by Anushka Sharma) enjoying the spirit of one of the most beautiful locations of India, Kashmir. Jiya Re features Anushka Sharma performing adventurous activities like river rafting. Here’s taking a look at the making of this hit song Jiya Re.

Making of Anushka Sharma’s Jiya Re

Soon after the song was out, the makers also released a video which features the making of the song. The video shows the choreographer of the song Vaibhavi Merchant and Anushka Sharma sharing their experience about filming the song. It also has several BTS glimpses of late director and producer Yash Chopra from the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan’s Best BTS Moments From 'Sui Dhaaga'

Vaibhavi Merchant can be seen explaining about the character’s way of living life on her own terms. She adds how Jiya Re explains Anushka Sharma’s character Akira in the movie. She can also be seen saying that the video of the song only features locals of Kashmir. Not even a single professional background dancer was used to film the song Jiya Re. Vaibhavi Merchant reveals that from the kids to the boat keepers, from the female dancers to the soldiers, all were from the location itself.

The making of the song also has glimpses of how real officers were trained for the song. Anushka Sharma can be seen saying she is celebrating Kashmir and the spirit of a visitor in the song. She added that she loved shooting with the kids who had no idea why they were there. Have a look at the making of Anushka Sharma’s Jiya Re here:

ALSO READ| Here's An Interesting Trivia About Anushka Sharma's 'Zero'; Read Here

About the song Jiya Re

The song was sung by popular artist Neeti Mohan. Anuska Sharma can be seen shaking her legs on the song pennes by Gulzar. Jiya Re was composed by famous music director A. R. Rahman. Have a look at the making of the song here:

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's BTS Video Of 'Butterfly' From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Is All Things Fun

About the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a 2012 romantic-drama movie helmed by Yash Chopra and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma To Sonam Kapoor, These B-town Divas Have An Enviable Earrings Collection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.